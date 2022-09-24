PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Perkins Township Police Department announced on its Facebook page that Police Chief Vince Donald died Friday evening:

It is with great sorrow that Perkins Township is announcing the untimely death of our Police Chief, Vince Donald. He passed away this evening from what appears to be of natural causes. Chief Donald had great love and respect for our community, served exceptionally well throughout his career, and he will be sadly missed by the department. It is no secret that he loved his department, his co-workers, and law enforcement agencies that he has worked so closely with all throughout his career. Our thoughts and prayers are with Vince’s family and friends as we mourn this tragic loss. Further details concerning funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Perkins Township Police Department

Perkins Township Police Chief Vince Donald is seen at right. (Sandusky Police Department)

Donald spent his entire law enforcement career with the township police department, according to its website. He was first hired as an auxiliary officer in 1994 and became a full-time officer two years later. He was named chief in 2020.

“Everyone loved Vince,” said Newburgh Heights Police Chief John Majoy. “An all around amazing person, dedicated public servant and good friend. I’ll miss him dearly.”



Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver and Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said Donald loved his profession and loved serving the people of Perkins Township.



“He was a great person and a great chief,” Oliver said.

Social media users offered their condolences for the Erie County officer.

“This is a great loss for our community, his family, and his friends. He was a wonderful person. Sending thoughts and prayers. Rest In Peace, Vince,” said Lisa Beaudoin Crescimano.

“Glad I got to talk to him one last time during the parade. He was such a great person and example for our community. Gone way too soon,” said Anna Maria Esposito.

“I ran up and gave him a huge hug right before the parade started and thanked him for his service. He was his same chipper self with that wonderful smile!! You will be missed. R.I.P. Chief,” said Jason Dulaney.