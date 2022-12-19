PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) — A scratch-off ticket with a sweet win was sold in Northeast Ohio.

Angela Jones of Port Clinton won the top prize of $50,000 on the Peppermint Payout Multiplier.

Her winning ticket was purchased at Hy-Miler #2241, located at 1771 W Fremont Rd in Port Clinton.

No top prizes remain in the game.

Peppermint Payout Multiplier is a $3 scratch-off. Learn more about it here.

Two winners hit it big on Lucky for Life with a $ 1,000-a-day-for-life prize! One was sold at Meijer Gas in Grove City on Dec. 14 and the other was sold a Circle K in Akron on Dec. 16.