PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) — A scratch-off ticket with a sweet win was sold in Northeast Ohio.
Angela Jones of Port Clinton won the top prize of $50,000 on the Peppermint Payout Multiplier.
Her winning ticket was purchased at Hy-Miler #2241, located at 1771 W Fremont Rd in Port Clinton.
No top prizes remain in the game.
Peppermint Payout Multiplier is a $3 scratch-off. Learn more about it here.
Two winners hit it big on Lucky for Life with a $ 1,000-a-day-for-life prize! One was sold at Meijer Gas in Grove City on Dec. 14 and the other was sold a Circle K in Akron on Dec. 16.