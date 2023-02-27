PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WJW) – A former local rabbi will be sentenced on Monday after he plead guilty to sex crimes.

61-year-old Stephen Weiss faces up to 2.5 years behind bars. The longtime rabbi is accused of sending explicit messages to a police officer he thought was a 15-year-old boy.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said Weiss had explicit chats on social media with the officer and then went to a location to have sex. He was instead, met by officers with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

His charges include attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possession of criminal tools.

Weiss is now classified as a tier-two sex offender.

Weiss resigned following his arrest.