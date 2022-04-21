(Watch previous coverage of this story in the video player above.)

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WJW)– The longtime rabbi at B’nai Jeshurun in Pepper Pike resigned following his arrest in connection with a sex sting.

Stephen Weiss, 60, was charged with attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning and possession of criminal tools.

His attorney, Michael Goldberg, said Weiss submitted his resignation to avoid, “Further disruption and pain to his community.”

“He will now turn his attention to his legal situation. We look forward to receiving the evidence and moving forward appropriately,” Goldberg said.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said Weiss had explicit chats on social media with a law enforcement officer posing as a 15-year-old. He then went to a location to have sex and was met by officers with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, prosecutors said. Investigators said they found a box of condoms in his vehicle.

According to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas court documents, Weiss was released from jail on Tuesday on $50,000 bond.