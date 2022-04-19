PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WJW)– A rabbi at a Pepper Pike synagogue was arrested after authorities say he had sexual conversations with who he thought was a teen boy.

Stephen Weiss, 60, was charged with attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning and possession of criminal tools.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said Weiss had explicit chats on a social media with a law enforcement officer posing as a 15-year-old. He then went to a location to have sex and was met by officers with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, prosecutors said.

(FOX 8 file photo)

Investigators said they found a box of condoms in his vehicle.

Weiss has led the B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, located on Fairmount Road, since April 2001. According to the synagogue’s website, his career was marked by his passion for working with Jewish youth.

According to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas court documents, he was released from jail on Tuesday on $50,000 bond.