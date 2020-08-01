Pepper Pike police warn residents about potential burglary scam

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WJW) — A woman alerted police after a suspicious man arrived at her Pepper Pike door Friday claiming he needed to install new electrical wires inside her home.

Pepper Pike police said that the man was described as well groomed and drove off in a possibly gray-colored truck, after the woman did not let him into her Edgedale Road home.

“While this is our only report of this happening in our city, other cities in the area have reported the same type of distraction style burglaries with the same description …,” Sgt. Jim Colbert said in a release. “Be aware in case someone knocks on your door attempting the same thing.”

Another incident occurred around midnight on Pepper Ridge Road, when a burglar broke into a home while the residents were there.

Police are not sure if the incidents are related, but remind people to remain vigilant about taking safety precautions.

“If someone comes to your door claiming to be doing some type of utility work in the area, ask for identification and check it thoroughly; ask them to wait outside for a few minutes and then call 911,” Colbert said.

