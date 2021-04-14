Pepper Pike police asking for help in search for two missing and endangered girls

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WJW) — Pepper Pike police are asking for help in a search for two missing and endangered girls.

Police say 16-year-old Chloe E. Young and 17-year-old Jade Hackney were last seen on W. 130th Street near Brook Park Road and later were reportedly at a residence on Carrington Avenue in Cleveland off of W. 130th Street.

Chloe Young was seen dressed in a black hoodie with leggings. Jade Hackney was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with gray sweatpants, according to a police report.

Please contact the Pepper Pike Police Department at (216) 831-1424 with any information.