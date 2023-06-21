CLEVELAND (WJW) — A new effort to deepen democracy is underway in Cleveland, thanks to a grassroots coalition working to ensure residents have a voice in how millions of public dollars are spent.

People’s Budget Cleveland, also known as PB CLE, is in the process of collecting thousands of signatures with the hope of gaining enough support to make the November ballot. If approved by voters, the People’s Budget charter amendment would give residents decision-making power over how 2% of the city’s budget, an estimated $14 million, is spent.

“Everyone should have a say in how their neighborhoods move forward,” said Moses Ngong, who is part of the steering committee. “I don’t think that a lot of people realize that there is no way for Clevelanders to directly say how the budget gets spent. If we have an idea, we can bring it to a councilperson. If the councilperson happens to like that idea, maybe it will end up getting supported.”

If passed, residents age 13 and older would be able to submit ideas, develop proposals then vote on how the money is spent. The process would be led by a steering committee of residents.

“It’s giving the power back to the people and making sure that they have a voice,” said Hough resident Delores Gray, who also serves on the steering committee. “There’s so many grassroots organizations that are doing things in the community, as well as other community leaders — people who are looking to make a change in their community. And sometimes, their voices are not heard.”

The goal is to strengthen neighborhoods often overlooked by giving decision-making power to the people who call it home.

“We’re spending currently tens of millions, hundreds of millions over time on things like the local sports stadiums, and the public isn’t seeing any of that directly impact their neighborhoods,” said Ngong. “If we can spend money on giant projects for billionaires like that, we can certainly come up with the money to support Clevelanders’ ingenuity and creativity.”