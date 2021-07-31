People with disability league opening day: ‘I’m excited, we’re gonna win!’

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — The Miracle League of Lake County, a league for people with a physical or cognitive disability, opened their 2021 baseball season with a game today.

The games are played at the corner of RT 91 and Vine Street in the shadow of The Lake County Captains stadium in a state of the art complex, field and adaptive playground.

The first game started at 9 a.m. with a ceremonial first pitch.

This season is coming off a cancelled 2020 season due to COVID.

They offer opportunities for volunteers to “buddy up” with the players.

For more information, you can find them on Facebook or call 440-497-6846

