People line up to the be the first inside as Las Vegas reopens casinos

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WJW) – Casinos in Las Vegas were allowed to reopen June 4, and many of them welcomed back visitors at 12:01 a.m.

The Las Vegas strip has been closed for 78 days due to the spread of coronavirus.

Some people lined up to be the first ones back in the casinos.

Las Vegas OPEN LIVE https://t.co/gctwrs18Xl — Vegas To Cali (@VegasToCali1) June 4, 2020

Fireworks celebrated the grand reopening.

Buffets and shows will remain closed.

Many casinos have added plexiglass and social distancing signs and are supposed to operate at 50% capacity.

Casinos will also be including temperature checks and increasing sanitization of machines, dice, and chips.

A craps dealer waits for customers before the reopening of the D Las Vegas hotel and casino, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. Casinos were allowed to reopen early Thursday after temporary closures as a precaution against the coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Dealers in masks wait for customers before the reopening of the D Las Vegas hotel and casino, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. Casinos were allowed to reopen on Thursday after temporary closures as a precaution against the coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Locher)

People wait in line to enter after the reopening of the D Las Vegas hotel and casino Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. Casinos were allowed to reopen early Thursday after temporary closures as a precaution against the coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A dealer wearing a protective face mask waits for customers before the reopening of the D Las Vegas hotel and casino, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. Casinos were allowed to reopen on Thursday after temporary closures as a precaution against the coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Locher)