CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Folks lined up for a chance at a big giveaway with ALDI Thursday morning.

The newest ALDI opened at 14651 Lorain Ave. at 9 a.m. Thursday, but some people were there much earlier.

That’s because on opening day, the first 100 customers got a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program.

A FOX 8 viewer sent us a picture of people waiting in line with chairs in tow.

Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card during the opening weekend from June 8 through June 11.

The grocery store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

ALDI says they are one of America’s fastest-growing retailers and have opened more than 1,000 new stores in the past ten years.

You can find a full list of new ALDI locations, here.