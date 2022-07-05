AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned some of the protestors arrested by Akron police this weekend will be arraigned Tuesday.

Akron police arrested 50 people after some protesters became unruly and didn’t disperse after a curfew was issued at midnight Monday.

Those arrests were protesting in downtown Akron following the police killing of Jayland Walker last week.

“A team of officers provided multiple verbal commands and other instructions and offered a reasonable amount of time to comply,” Akron police said in a statement. “Due to growing concerns that the situation could further escalate, paired with the refusal to comply with a lawful order to disperse, officers deployed a chemical irritant to prevent further rioting and property damage.”

Those arrested — on charges ranging from rioting to failure to disperse — were reportedly from Akron and other nearby cities, police said.