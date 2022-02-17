People along Northeast Ohio rivers watch closely for expected flooding overnight

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – People who live near some Northeast Ohio rivers are paying close attention to how far the water rises Thursday night.

Flooding is expected in some low-lying areas as the day’s rain, combined with melting snow push some waterways over their banks.

Employees of Pickle Bill’s Lobster House in Lake County watched as huge chunks of ice rapidly flowed down the Grand River Thursday morning. As long as the water is moving, the icy river is pouring out into Lake Erie and not backing up or overflowing its banks.

“It was moving down the river real fast and then it kind of slowed down because it got stuck going around that corner down there. The bend is where it gets kind of congested going back out to the lake,” said manager Katherine Gibson.

Another employee captured a glimpse of a U.S. Coast Guard cutter, which the Fairport Harbor fire department says was called in to help break up the ice to minimize the chance of flooding.

“It’s a possibility, but they kind of try to keep it as best as possible so they’re down there cutting up the ice as best possible, just to keep it moving,” said Gibson.

When FOX 8 arrived Thursday afternoon, the frozen river stood still, at least on the surface. Water was still moving below the stationary chunks of ice.

Fire officials say they monitored the river levels all day and despite the river overflowing its banks in some spots, no homes were impacted and no evacuations were necessary.

“I don’t want to go through it again, I’m tired of going through it,” said Patty Campoy, of Valley View in Cuyahoga County.

Along the Cuyahoga River, residents are also keep an eye on rising waters. Campoy has lived in the city since 1996 and recalls previous floods in 2020 and a record one in 2006 that forced them from their home for two days.

“They’re predicting 21.5. Two years ago, it was 21-point something and we got water down the street, we got water in the backyard, but we didn’t get anything in the house, so we stayed. But my husband’s a worrywart, he wants out already,” she said.

The Valley View fire chief says there has been minor flooding throughout the day, but the Cuyahoga River is not expected to crest until early Friday morning.

“You learn to live with it, just throw everything away and start over. It’s too nice to leave here,” said Campoy.

Meanwhile, the colder weather is good news for people along both rivers.

“Now that it’s getting cold, it’s going to freeze back up and solidify, so that next thaw is when we’ve got to start thinking about that again,” said Gibson.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, the level for the Grand River at Painesville was 9.6 feet, flood stage is 12.5 and the river is expected to get a foot higher than that around 7 p.m. Friday.

At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the Cuyahoga River at Independence was 16.37 feet, very close to flood stage, which is 17 feet and the river is expected to crest at 21.5 feet around 1 a.m. Friday.