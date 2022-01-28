Pennsylvania rescue’s mystery animal pulls off elaborate escape

YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (WJW)– An animal escaped from a rescue facility in Pennsylvania before the staff there even determined what the little guy is.

The mange-covered pup was brought to Wildlife Works last week. The staff started treatment and collected DNA to find out if he’s a dog or coyote. The results could take 2 to 4 weeks.

Wildlife Works said he did not show signs of aggression and did little more than huddle in the corner of his cage. That all changed Wednesday night.

A staff member got to the hospital building Thursday morning, and found the cage empty and destroyed. The hospital area was trashed and there were scratches on the walls. According to Wildlife Works, the animal chewed through the window seal and screen to escape.

(Photo courtesy: Wildlife Works)

(Photo courtesy: Wildlife Works)

(Photo courtesy: Wildlife Works)

(Photo courtesy: Wildlife Works)

(Photo courtesy: Wildlife Works)

(Photo courtesy: Wildlife Works)

(Photo courtesy: Wildlife Works)

“He never acted aggressive or distressed, and there had been no evidence of escape attempts. We had him for about a week, during which time he ate nutritious food and received treatment for his mange and secondary infections. We can only guess he was starting to feel somewhat better and decided it was time to go,” Wildlife Works said.

Staff tried to track the animal and will leave barn doors open to try to lure him back.

“Hopefully those of you who know Wildlife Works know this is NOT out [sic] standard of care, and will understand how devastated we are – not just for ourselves but for that poor creature out there in the cold again struggling to survive,” the rescue said.