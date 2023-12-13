GREENSBURG, Pennsylvania (WJW) – The parents of a 4-year-old are being charged months after the child shot and wounded himself.

According to a press release, the 4-year-old shot himself with a handgun at his family’s home, south of Pittsburgh, in July.

The District Attorney’s office said the investigation determined the handgun was kept on the floor of the bedroom of the home, unsecured and loaded.

Laura Steele and Michael Lynn both face multiple charges.

“Police confirmed both Steele and Lynn were home at the time of the shooting and heard a ‘pop’ from the bedroom and found the child bleeding on the floor with the handgun beside the child,” the release states.

According to an update from CBS News in September, the child had lost feeling in his arms and legs and was in physical therapy.

“Today this child continues to receive constant medical care,” a press release states.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said the shooting “should have been prevented.”

“There is one simple solution to prevent these types of incidents from happening, and it is to store your firearms in a safe and secure location,” she said.