Pennsylvania man sentenced after pleading guilty to kidnapping, killing 18-year-old Amish woman

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A man who led authorities to the remains of a young Amish woman in Pennsylvania has pleaded guilty to kidnapping and killing her.

Justo Smoker pleaded guilty in Lancaster County to third-degree murder, kidnapping and other offenses in the death of 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos.

She was last seen walking home from church in the Bird-in-Hand area on June 21, 2020. Smoker was sentenced to 35 1/2 to 71 years in prison.

The DA calls it an effective life sentence. President Judge David Ashworth calls Smoker a “predator of the worst kind.” Smoker led authorities to the young woman’s remains in April as a condition of his plea agreement.

