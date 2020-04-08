Peninsula police issue warning to pet owners after dog snatched by coyote

PENINSULA, Ohio (WJW) — Penininsula police are warning pet owners to be careful after a dog was snatched by a coyote.

According to the department’s Facebook post, it happened in the 2400 block of Main Street on Monday night.

The coyote reportedly took off with the dog and ran into the woods. Officers checked the area but could not find either of the animals.

Here are some safety tips from ODNR’s Division of Wildlife:

Remove all “attractants” to possibly deter the coyote from returning. This includes removing garbage and pet food before nightfall and cleaning up around the grill.

Keep small dogs and cats inside or stay with them at night when coyotes are most active. Coyotes are curious, but generally fearful of humans.

If a coyote lingers or approaches, be as loud as possible. Do not run or turn your back as that action might provoke the animal to chase. Wave your arms, clap your hands, and shout in an authoritative voice.