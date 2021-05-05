Peloton recalls Tread+, Tread treadmill machines after child’s death, over 70 injuries

(WJW) — Peloton has recalled its Tread+ and Tread treadmills after one child died and more than 70 other incidents have been reported.

The treadmills have also been recalled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Peloton CEO John Foley released the following statement:

“The decision to recall both products was the right thing to do for Peloton’s Members and their families. I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request that we recall the Tread+. We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize. Today’s announcement reflects our recognition that, by working closely with the CPSC, we can increase safety awareness for our Members. We believe strongly in the future of at-home connected fitness and are committed to work with the CPSC to set new industry safety standards for treadmills. We have a desire and a responsibility to be an industry leader in product safety.”

Peloton Tread+ treadmill

According to a release from Peloton, the recall includes the Peloton Tread+ treadmill with model number TR01.

According to the release, a 6-year-old child recently died after being pulled under the rear of the treadmill. In addition, Peloton received 72 reports of adult users, children, pets and/or objects being pulled under the rear of the treadmill, including 29 reports of injuries to children.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Tread+ treadmills and contact Peloton for a full refund until Nov. 6, 2022.

Peloton Tread treadmill

The recall also includes the Peloton Tread treadmills with model TR02. Peloton is aware of 18 reports of the touchscreen loosening and six reports of touchscreen detaching and falling. No injuries have been reported in the U.S.

Those with the involved Tread treadmills should contact Peloton for a full refund or a free inspection or repair.