Peloton confirms child died in “tragic accident” involving Tread+ treadmill

(WJW) — Peloton is confirming a child died in a “tragic accident” involving the company’s Tread+ treadmill.

A statement posted on the company’s website by Peloton CEO John Foley didn’t get into specifics as to how the accident happened.

“While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved,” it states.

The statement went on to ask users to review and follow safety warnings and instructions provided by Peloton. Tips included keeping children and pets away from exercise equipment at all times and removing the safety key and storing it out of the reach of children.

“We are always looking for new ways to ensure that you have the best experience with our products, and we are currently assessing ways to reinforce our warnings about these critical safety precautions to hopefully prevent future accidents,” said the statement.

Peloton back in October announced a recall of pedals sold on some of its most popular bikes after reports of injuries.

At the time, the company said it had received 120 reports of pedals breaking, including more than a dozen leg injuries. Five of the injuries required medical care, according to a post on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.