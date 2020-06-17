Parents reminded to reschedule wellness checks for kids delayed by COVID-19

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW)– Governor DeWine has said he intends to have kids return to the classroom in the fall.

“Just because COVID-19 is there, doesn’t mean the vaccine-preventable diseases aren’t there either,” said Dr. Adam Keating, a pediatrician at the Cleveland Clinic Wooster Family Health Center.

Pediatric teams, like the ones there, are putting an emphasis on rescheduling well-care appointments this summer delayed by COVID-19.

“We kept up being able to do virtual visits for people largely throughout April and some of May but we’re really ramping up our face-to-face care,” Keating said.

He says they’re taking a closer look at their schedules to ensure patient access.

“We’re also looking at the possibility of extending some of our hours towards not only regular business hours but evenings, weekends, mornings to be able to accommodate people,” he said.

Keating says they hear and understand the concerns of parents who may not feel comfortable coming out to the doctor’s office.

“We’ve taken the time to be able to help our facilities be as safe as anywhere else in the general public. With both our infection control, our masking, our symptom checklist that we do before people come in,” he said.

The Ohio School Nursing Association also says they’ve heard worries from parents but encourages them not to delay.

He says making the appointment is not just about immunizations.

“We’re really screening and talking about their entire social/emotional development as well as any healthcare conditions that they have,” he explained.

In May, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a “notable decrease” in childhood vaccinations.

“Any declining trends in immunization can decrease the immunity in the community for it and we’re all living through COVID right now to know what happens what happens when the community is not immune to a particular illness,” he said.

One of those immunizations is for influenza, typically given Keating says in August and September.

“I think that’s going to be particularly important this year in that a lot of the symptoms of both flu and COVID overlap so if we can do our best to protest people from flu, we don’t have that additional illness out there complicating the picture,” he said.