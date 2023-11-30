WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Warren County Health District in southwestern Ohio reports its high number of pediatric pneumonia cases meet the state definition of an outbreak.

Since August, WCHD has reported 142 cases of pediatric pneumonia.

“We do not think this is a novel/new respiratory disease but rather a large uptick in the number of pneumonia cases normally seen at one time,” the health department said in a press release.

Currently, health officials say they don’t have a common threat linking all the illnesses, as that is part of an ongoing investigation.

They say the average age of the patients they’ve seen is 8 years old. They say the cases are at multiple school districts.

The most common symptoms, they say, have included cough, fever and fatigue.

According to WCHD, the health department is working with the state to help determine a cause to stop the spread of the illness.

“As we approach the holiday season, when many of us will be gathering together with family and friends, please remember to take necessary precautions to protect your health: wash your hands, cover your cough, stay home when ill, and stay up to date on vaccines,” WCHD writes.

