TALLMADGE, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a crash after a pedestrian was hit by a car and killed.

It happened in Tallmadge around 9 p.m. Tuesday on Tallmadge Rd.

According to the medical examiner, the man was walking when he was hit by a vehicle that was headed eastbound on Tallmadge Rd.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not been identified.

Police have not said if the driver stopped.

They also have not been identified at this time.

