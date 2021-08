PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The Parma Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a car late Monday night.

Around 10:20 p.m., a car hit a person in the street at Brookpark Rd. and W. 33rd St.

The vehicle was still on the scene when officers arrived.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. They have not been identified.

Roads in the area were closed during the investigation.

There is no word on what caused the crash or whether charges will be filed.