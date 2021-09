MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

It happened Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. on Sterling Rd., just south of Bell Rd.

According to OSHP, a man driving a Jeep hit a pedestrian who was walking in the roadway.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSHP says the pedestrian has not been identified.

The crash is under investigation.