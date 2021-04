MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW) – Massillon police dispatch confirm to FOX 8 a pedestrian was killed on Walnut Rd. early Friday.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. between 16th and Southwest.

Police have not released any further details about the fatality.

They say they are waiting to notify next of kin.

More information is expected to be released later Friday.

Stay with FOX 8 for updates.