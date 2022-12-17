BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – State troopers are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Summit County Saturday evening.

It happened on Interstate 77 in Bath Township around 6:43 p.m.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was crossing I-77 after an unrelated crash when he was hit by a 2018 Kia Optima in the left southbound lane.

The pedestrian, identified as 44-year-old Thomas Headrick, of Tallmadge, was pronounced dead by the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The driver, a 34-year-old Parma man, wasn’t injured.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.