AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed while crossing the street Thursday evening.

According to investigators, a 69-year-old man was crossing E. Exchange Street at Spicer Street around 5:40 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle heading eastbound.

The driver then left the scene, police say.

The victim was taken Summa Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The suspect vehicle was later found by officers, but it was unoccupied.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.