CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a hit-skip of a pedestrian.

It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday at E. 78th St. and St. Clair Ave.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Shoes and articles of clothing were at the scene where the person was hit.

Police have not said if they know who they are looking for or if there were any tips on the driver or vehicle.

If you have any information that can help police, please call Crime Stoppers at (216)252-7463.