CLEVELAND (WJW) – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on the interstate Thursday night.

The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on the I-71 northbound ramp from I-480 eastbound.

According to investigators, a 61-year-old man was outside of his vehicle, which was parked on the right-side berm of the roadway near the ramp.

The man was in the northbound lane of the ramp when a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox struck him.

EMS arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.