CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A man has died after being hit by a car while walking in Cleveland Heights late Thursday night.

According to a press release from the City of Cleveland Heights, the Cleveland Heights Police Department responded to a report of a crash and a man hit on Warrensville Center Road near Bexley Road around 11:55 p.m.

According to the release, a 41-year-old Cleveland man was hit while walking north on Warrensville Center when he was hit by a vehicle traveling in the curb lane.

According to the release, the victim died from his injuries.

This investigation is still ongoing. No further details have been provided at this time.