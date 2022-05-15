MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A pedestrian walking along a roadway in Madison Township was reportedly hit and killed on Saturday evening.

Neil Miller, 72, of Lexington was walking on US 42, between the US 30 ramps, at around 9:30 p.m. and entered the northbound lane when a 40-year-old driver in a 2016 Nissan SUV allegedly hit him, according to a release from The Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office responded and pronounced Miller dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.