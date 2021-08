CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating how a pedestrian was hit overnight.

It happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The scene on Kinsman Rd. and E. 93rd St. was active for several hours.

Pedestrian hit Cleveland, Kinsman Rd. and E. 93rd St., Cleveland, FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 crews on the scene saw a vehicle with heavy front-end damage and a smashed windshield.

The Cleveland police accident unit also responded to the scene.

There is no word on the condition of the victim or what caused the crash.