CLEVELAND (WJW) – A pedestrian was hit by a car in Cleveland late Tuesday night.

The crash happened at 11:30 p.m. in the area of Lorain Avenue and West 165th Street, according to police at the scene.

Shoes and a phone were seen on the ground in the crosswalk in the area of the crash. The car involved in the crash did stay at the scene.

Lorain Ave. was closed eastbound but did reopen at 1:15 a.m.

No further information was available from the Cleveland Division of Police.