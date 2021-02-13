Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Ashland County, troopers say

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on Saturday.

According to troopers, it happened around 4 a.m. on US Route 42 near mile post 19 in Jackson Township.

A 30-year-old man was reportedly in the southbound lane when he was struck.

He was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

Troopers said the driver is not considered at fault. Impairment of the pedestrian is believed to be a possible factor.