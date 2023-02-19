CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on SR 176 South near Steelyard Drive early Sunday morning.

Witnesses told police they saw a woman walking on the highway around 2:20 a.m. Multiple people stopped and tried to convince her to come to the edge of the road to safety. She did not and instead sat down near the middle of the road and was subsequently run over by two vehicles.

Police said when they arrived, the 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead on scene.

The drivers of both vehicles stayed on scene to speak to police.