CLEVELAND (WJW) — Knicks fan, actor and filmmaker Spike Lee flashed peace signs after a run-in between players on the court during Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs in Cleveland Saturday.

Lee, a huge Knicks supporter, showed up in orange and blue to cheer on his team as they took on the Cavs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

In the second quarter of the game, things got tense between the Knicks’ Julius Randle and the Cavs’ Jarrett Allen. At one point, the Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell stepped in as Randle put his hands up in the air.

Lee threw up two peace signs from the sidelines.

The No. 4 Cavs faced off against the No. 5 New York Knicks, ultimately falling short against their opponents. The final score was 101-97.