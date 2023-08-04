CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 21-year-old woman lost her life, and a nine-year-old boy sustained a head injury after being struck by a stolen KIA, police said.

*Above video is a recent story about a Cleveland Clinic police officer hit by a stolen KIA*

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the woman killed as Janet Reyes.

Police said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Pearl Road and Altoona Road. The driver of the KIA flipped the stolen vehicle.

Police have not said yet if the suspect was arrested.

In July, several stolen Kia’s were involved in either deadly or injury crashes in the area.

On July 14, a Cleveland Clinic police officer was injured after being struck by the driver of a stolen KIA.

Also in July, police said a 4-year-old child was killed in Columbus by the driver of a stolen KIA. That suspect was arrested.

On July 11, Euclid police released video of stolen KIA’s causing “mayhem” on the streets. You can watch that video of FOX 8’s previous coverage.

“It’s completely out of control,” Euclid Police Chief Scott Messer told FOX 8 News in July.