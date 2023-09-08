*Above video is a recent story that shows a car crashing into a Lakewood store*

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) Lakewood police need your help identifying a man suspected of using credit cards stolen from a woman to buy nearly $9,000 worth of hunting and fishing equipment at a sporting goods store.

Detectives said that in one photo, the suspect can be seen wearing a camouflage shirt and hat. Police said he went back to the store minutes later wearing different clothing and using other stolen credit cards.

A woman had multiple credit cards stolen from her purse possibly while her car was unoccupied in the Metroparks late in the afternoon of July 7, investigators added.

Police said the thief bought a fish finder, binoculars, rifle scope, and clothing.

Got a tip? Call Lakewood police detective Dave Kappa at 216-529-6765.