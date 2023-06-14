MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WJW) — Marblehead police say they’re looking for parents who took their child with them while stealing numerous packages off porches.

“They even brought their little daughter along with them to observe their handy work,” police said in a post on their Facebook page. “If anyone recognizes these young entrepreneurs, please let us know.”

Police say the suspects stole 12 Fed-Ex packages from porches on May 24.

“Home security video shows the couple spray painting the camera to conceal their identities not knowing it was a wide-angle lens that still recorded their faces,” Marblehead Police Chief Kenn Thellman said Wednesday.

“Let’s get these clowns off the street before they show up at your porch,” police said.

Thellman said the parents could be charged with child endangering, child neglect, corruption of a minor, theft and more charges.

Marblehead police ask anyone with information to call or text them at 419-635-5224, and the caller will remain anonymous.