ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — A woman who fled police and led them on a chase through two cities was wanted on warrants from four local law enforcement agencies, according to Rocky River Police.

After the suspect sped through city streets and then drove over a lawn, several Rocky River police vehicles boxed the woman’s car in and used their bumpers to hit her car, bringing the pursuit to an end, police dashcam video shows.

Rocky River Police Chief George Lichman told Fox 8 News that once police arrested the woman, officers found the suspect’s two-year-old daughter inside the car along with what police believe is fentanyl.

The child wasn’t injured and was placed with relatives, Lichman said.

Lichman said police arrested 30-year-old Hayley Bergant of North Ridgeville.

The chase started around 9:30 p.m. Thursday when Fairview Park Police tried to pull Bergant over for a traffic violation when she sped away, police said.

Bergant had pending arrest warrants from Independence, North Ridgeville, Parma and the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department, Lichman said.

Additional felony drug charges are pending against Bergant, no officers were hurt and a police vehicle received minor damage, Lichman said.