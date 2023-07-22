BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW) — Bedford Police said Saturday that Michael Roarty-Nugent has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend Breneisha Lightfoot.

Nugent’s initial court appearance for the murder charge will be Monday morning in Bedford Municipal Court with a video arraignment, according to police.

Police said Lightfoot’s body was found Friday in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood.

Breneisha Lightfoot, Michael Roarty-Nugent

Lightfoot’s loved ones reported her missing Tuesday when they couldn’t reach her.

Police had said while doing a welfare check at her apartment, investigators found evidence they said showed someone was seriously injured there. Her phone was also found in a yard in Cleveland.