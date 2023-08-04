EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Police in East Cleveland announced Friday that three suspects were indicted by a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury in connection with a deadly shooting the week of July 4, and another man was indicted for a murder over the Labor Day weekend in 2022.

The three suspects involved in the July shooting are indicted for the killing of 33-year-old Michael Brewer, police said.

Police identified the three suspects indicted for the Brewer killing as Lorenzo Watson, Aaron R. Reed and Erica N. Goodwin.

Meanwhile, East Cleveland police also announced Friday that a suspect was indicted for killing one man and injuring eight others during a shooting spree into a crowd on Euclid Avenue on Labor Day weekend in 2022.

Police said the victim who was shot and killed in that shooting was Tyran Lewis.

Bruce Eddings Jr. was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury for the murder of Lewis and numerous counts of Felonious Assault for the other eight people who were injured in the shooting according to police.