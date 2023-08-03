AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are investigating the cause of a fatal crash that occurred just a few hours before an unrelated crash that left a motorcyclist in serious condition.

Officers responded to the first crash on Triplett Boulevard just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers arrived to find a motorcycle crashed, and the operator, a 36-year-old male, was unresponsive on the ground. He was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital and was in serious condition, according to police.

Akon police say they believe the motorcycle hit a layer of oil on the road, and the operator lost control of his motorcycle.

Four hours later, around 7 p.m., officers responded to a fatal crash involving a Chevy Silverado and a Volkswagen Passat on I-76 near Market Street, according to police.

The driver of the Chevy changed lanes and struck the Passat, police said.

“The impact caused the Chevy to lose control, rotate approximately 90 degrees, leave the highway, and roll down the embankment,” according to Akron police.

The driver of the Chevy, a 39-year-old male, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, said crash investigators.

Police said the causes of both crashes are being investigated.