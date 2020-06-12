‘Paw Patrol’ sparks debate on social media

(WJW) — A New York Times critic recently published a piece that has sparked outrage over the children’s television show “Paw Patrol.” This comes amid the nationwide fallout over the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day after an officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes. The officer, DerekChauvin, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The three other officers at the scene — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four were fired.

“Paw Patrol” released a statement on its Twitter account last week saying, “In solidarity of #amplifymelanatedvoices we will be muting our content until June 7th to give access for Black voices to be heard so we can continue to listen and further our learning. #amplifyblackvoices.”

In solidarity of #amplifymelanatedvoices we will be muting our content until June 7th to give access for Black voices to be heard so we can continue to listen and further our learning. #amplifyblackvoices pic.twitter.com/NO2KeQjpHM — PAW Patrol (@pawpatrol) June 2, 2020

This prompted several responses from social media users, calling out the program. Some even argued that the show should be cancelled altogether.

“You’ve already brainwashed a bunch of kids into thinking law enforcement is a noble and just profession. Better to scrap production forever if you want to make lasting change,” one user wrote.

“Perhaps naming your main character police dog ‘Chase’ is a bit tone deaf to the suffering of people who have actually been on the receiving end of dogs used as weapons by the police,” said another. “My 3-year-old calls his stuffed Chase ‘Jace.'”

“To the people who think canceling Paw Patrol is called for, have you lost your mind? It’s a children’s show! It teaches [kids] to always lend a hand no matter who needs it. Stop making everything political and just be parents. Treat others the way you want to be treated,” another Twitter user stated.

To the people who think canceling @pawpatrol is called for, have you lost your mind? It’s a children’s show! It teaches them to always lend a hand no matter who needs it. Stop making everything political and just be parents. Treat others the way you want to be treated. Matt 7:12 — Phillip Wescott (@Wescott5) June 11, 2020

All of this commotion served as fuel for Amanda Hess’ piece “The Protests Come for ‘Paw Patrol,'” which was published on Wednesday.

“It was only a matter of time before the protests came for ‘Paw Patrol,'” Hess wrote in the article. “In the world of ‘Paw Patrol,’ Chase is drawn to be a very good boy who barks stuff like ‘Chase is on the case!’ and ‘All in a police pup’s day!’ as he rescues kittens in his tricked-out S.U.V.”

i wrote about my pet peeve😏: paw patrol https://t.co/ZICj1sWH4B — Amanda Hess (@amandahess) June 10, 2020

“As the protests against racist police violence enter their third week, the charges are mounting against fictional cops, too. Even big-hearted cartoon police dogs — or maybe especially big-hearted cartoon police dogs — are on notice,” Hess continued.

Hess continued to assert that she also did not support the children’s show saying, “I don’t want to bring a child into a world where Paw Patrol is available to stream.”

i don't want to bring a child into a world where paw patrol is available to stream — Amanda Hess (@amandahess) June 10, 2020

Her article has since prompted other journalists and prominent figures to voice their opinions on the alleged outrage towards “Paw Patrol.”

I give up. Game over, man. Game over. Last one out turn out the lights. We've gone to plaid. https://t.co/2rGGH24ene — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 10, 2020

"Chase is on the case in 'Paw Patrol,' but as protests against racist police violence reach their third week, criticism of fictional cops is growing, too."



I’m sorry, I refuse to believe this is the New York Times, and not The Onion.https://t.co/W9km3y4V8c pic.twitter.com/3D8sYY9aK2 — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) June 10, 2020

The rage mob is coming for PAW PATROLhttps://t.co/58jYa3TV8m — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 10, 2020

“Paw Patrol” is a children’s show geared towards a preschool-aged audience. It follows eight pups — Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest and Tracker — as they perform rescue missions and explore the city of Adventure Bay. The show was picked up for an 8th season earlier this year and is slated to release a movie in theaters in August 2021.

More on Paw Patrol, here.