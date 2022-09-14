CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – PAW Patrol Live is coming to the KeyBank State Theatre. The show isn’t until next Spring, but tickets go on sale soon.

The brand-new production is touted as an “interactive live stage show, where members of the audience get to be heroes unleashed, helping the pups solve puzzles as honorary members of the pack.”

The show will feature “stunning visual effects, captivating storytelling, and a vibrant musical score that will have guests dancing in their seats and singing along,” said organizers in a press release.

The production is based on the popular animated preschool series PAW Patrol that airs on Nickelodeon. Since its debut in 2016, PAW Patrol Live has been seen by more than 4.5 million children and families.

Ticket prices start at $22 and go on sale on September 16.

Here are the show dates and details:

When: Friday, March 10 at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 11 at 10:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 12 at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Where: KeyBank State Theatre: 519 Euclid Ave. Cleveland, OH 44115

Tickets: Tickets are available at the Box Office, playhousesquare.org or by phone at 216-241-6000.

A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Packages are available, starting at $130. The VIP package includes a premium seat and an exclusive photo opp with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult & child (age 1 & up) in a group must have a VIP ticket