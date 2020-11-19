Pav’s Creamery pays tribute to the movie Elf, adds ‘Buddy’s Breakfast Sundae’ to the menu

GREEN, Ohio (WJW) — A local ice cream shop is having some fun this holiday season with a tribute to the movie Elf, starring the hilarious Will Ferrell.

Pav’s Creamery decided to recreate Buddy’s famous breakfast dish with a version of their own.

They introduced “Buddy’s Breakfast Sundae” on Facebook, which features vanilla kustard shaped like spaghetti, mini rainbow marshmallows, M&M’s, S’Mores Pop-Tarts and chocolate sauce.

Customers were excited to hear the news and seemed eager to try out the sundae.

“Whoever made this needs a raise!” wrote one person.

“Great idea!!! Glad it’s not real spaghetti. Lol,” said another.

The delectable dessert is available at all Pav’s location and can also be ordered on Door Dash.

