***Related video above: Get paid to binge watch ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise***

(WJW) – Meadow Walker, the daughter of Paul Walker, will be paying tribute to her late father with an appearance in the latest installment of the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

In a behind-the-scenes photo posted to Instagram, Meadow wrote, “A preview of my cameo in Fast X.”

She went on to say that the first “Fast & Furious” film came out when she was just one year old, growing up on the set watching her father and other actors like Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez.

“Thanks to my dad, I was born into the Fast family,” Meadow said. “I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up.”

Paul Walker was killed in a car crash in Santa Clarita, California back in November 2013.

He was best known for his role as Brian O’Conner in the first seven films of the series.

“I am so blessed to be able to honor my father’s legacy and share this with him forever,” Meadow said.

“Fast X” will be released in theaters on May 19.