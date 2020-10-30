‘Paul Rudd is a real hero’: Actor hands out cookies to early voters at polls in Brooklyn, video goes viral

(WJW) — Marvel star Paul Rudd treated voters waiting in line to vote early in Brooklyn this week, and their interactions are going viral.

TODAY reports Rudd, 52, handed out cookies and took selfies with those waiting in line in the rain.

Brian Rosenworcel, who is a drummer for the band Guster, tweeted video.

Rudd is heard saying as he’s handing out the cookies: “I want to say thank you for coming out and voting and doing your part.”

I’m voting in Brooklyn and Paul Rudd is handing out cookies pic.twitter.com/XH4ikButCL — Brian Rosenworcel (@Bowl_of_Worcel) October 29, 2020

Brooklyn:



Paul Rudd is handing out cookies to people standing in line — in the rain — waiting to vote.



I adore Paul Rudd…pic.twitter.com/fTlM3rmFT2 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 29, 2020

No need for Ant Man. Paul Rudd is a real hero ❤️ https://t.co/dCpgzZHnw1 — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) October 29, 2020

