Patterson Fruit Farm fresh out of apples to pick until mid-September; Market still open

CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) — Patterson Fruit Farm in Chesterland is fresh out of “Pick-Your-Own” apples due to high demand and nice weather.

The highly popular Honeycrisp and Ginger Gold varieties are picked out for season and other varieties, Gala and McIntosh, won’t be ready until September 18.

They do have plenty of pre-picked apples and also fall mums and pumpkins in their market on 11414 Caves Road, according to their Facebook post.

Their playground is also open.

According to their website, they didn’t have a full crop of apples this year because of the early spring frosts and snows in April. They say the later varieties are doing better than the earlier ones. Right now it looks like the best picking will be late-September to early-October.

The farm also offers Pick-Your-Own strawberries that typically begins around June 10 and finishes around the 4th of July.