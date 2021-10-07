Flood advisory in effect for Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Cuyahoga County until 8:30 p.m.

Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin soon in the area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen, and an additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

Temperatures are about 10 degrees above average and this trend will continue into next week.

Unsettled weather will remain through the rest of this week. Some of our Friday night football games could be contending with rain. Bring your rain coat just in case!

The weekend will kick off with a few showers around east of I-77 on Saturday. We are likely to see a pleasant day just in time for Woollybear Sunday in Vermilion! See you there!